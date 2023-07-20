TIPRA Motha Chief, Pradyot Manikya, has called for accountability from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh regarding the sexual assault case on two women who were paraded naked. Expressing solidarity with the victims, Manikya urged that the individuals responsible for this heinous act should face consequences.

Manikya expressed his concern over the "experiment of hate" in Manipur and warned of its potential spread if those in charge are not held accountable. He asserted, "Heads have to roll! We, the indigenous people, stand with our sisters who have suffered this in solidarity!"

The TIPRA Motha Chief further shared his distress after watching the video of the incident in Manipur, stating, "I feel sick in my stomach...I feel disgusted." He expressed that the incident contradicts the image of Northeast India, which has always stood up against attacks and abuse towards women.

The Chief Minister's shock at witnessing the video was met with scrutiny by Manikya, who suggested that officials might have been aware of the incident despite internet bans in Manipur. He emphasized that the police's biased behavior, alleged in the past, is now evident in the video.

Manikya acknowledged that earlier silence might have stemmed from misinformation due to internet restrictions but asserted that now is the time to speak up.

Manikya pledged support to the victims and expressed solidarity on behalf of TIPRA MOTHA, extending a message to Manipur's sisters that they are not alone in seeking justice. He called on the government of India to take appropriate actions.