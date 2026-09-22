Manipur CM holds consultative meeting on grassroots development in hill districts

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh held a consultative meeting with former Autonomous District Council (ADC) members, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Hill Areas Committee Chairman and MLA Dinganglung Gangmei, MLA Kumo Sha and former ADC chairpersons to discuss grassroots development in the state’s hill districts.

The discussions focused on strengthening development initiatives at the grassroots level, particularly efforts to reach communities that remain underserved and to promote more inclusive development across the hill areas.

The Chief Minister said the meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the aspirations and concerns of people in the hill districts and to discuss ways of strengthening collective efforts towards peace, harmony and development in Manipur.

The meeting comes shortly after the Manipur Legislative Assembly’s Hill Areas Committee (HAC) held a joint sitting after a prolonged gap, with members participating both physically and through video conferencing. The HAC has been discussing issues concerning the state’s hill areas and the importance of collective deliberation.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of taking development to communities that have remained outside the reach of key services and opportunities, while seeking greater coordination among elected representatives and former local-level representatives.