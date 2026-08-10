Manipur CM holds meet to fast-track Imphal-Guwahati, Imphal-Dimapur bus services

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on August 10 chaired a high-level Combined Headquarters (Unified Command) security meeting in Imphal to review the prevailing law and order situation and security along the state's National Highways.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, was attended by senior officials of the Manipur government, Army, central armed police forces and intelligence agencies.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Advisor (Security) Kuldiep Singh, DGP Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Intelligence) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, Major General Gaurav Sharma, IGAR (South), Major General Subhankar Basu, GOC 57 Mountain Division, and IG CRPF (M&N Sector) Rajendra Narayan Dash were among those present.

Senior representatives of central security and intelligence agencies, including the Joint Director of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Deputy Inspector General of the BSF, Commandant of the ITBP and Officer Commanding of the SSB in Manipur, also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister reviewed the overall security and law-and-order situation in the state, with particular focus on security along the National Highways.

Following the Unified Command meeting, Khemchand chaired another high-level meeting with the senior security officials and representatives of transporters to discuss the early resumption of Imphal-Guwahati and Imphal-Dimapur bus services.

The move comes days after the resumption of the two inter-state bus services was jointly announced by Khemchand, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen at the Kangpokpi district headquarters on August 8.

The government is now working with security agencies and transport representatives on arrangements for restarting the services, which are expected to improve road connectivity between Manipur and neighbouring Assam and Nagaland.

The latest security review comes amid efforts by the state government and security agencies to strengthen security along key transport corridors and facilitate the restoration of normal movement across the state.