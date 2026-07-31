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Manipur CM honours meritorious government school students at incentive awards ceremony

Manipur CM honours meritorious government school students at incentive awards ceremony

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh felicitated meritorious government school students at an incentive awards ceremony for their Higher Secondary Examination performance. He said the awards and financial incentives reflect the government's push to encourage academic excellence and strengthen public education in the state.

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Manipur CM honours meritorious government school students at incentive awards ceremony
Story highlights
  • The ceremony recognised outstanding Higher Secondary Examination results from government schools
  • Students received awards and financial incentives for their academic achievements
  • The event took place at the MSFDS Auditorium in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 31 felicitated meritorious students from government schools for their outstanding performance in the Higher Secondary Examinations at the Incentive Awards Ceremony organised by the Department of Education (Schools).

The event was held at the MSFDS Auditorium, where the Chief Minister presented awards and financial incentives to students in recognition of their academic achievements.

Sharing the update on X, Singh said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to encouraging academic excellence and strengthening public education in the state.

He said that by recognising the hard work and achievements of students and extending financial incentives, the government aims to nurture young talent and motivate students to strive for higher academic standards.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state's commitment to improving the quality of education and creating greater opportunities for students studying in government schools.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Jul 31, 2026
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