Manipur CM honours meritorious government school students at incentive awards ceremony

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 31 felicitated meritorious students from government schools for their outstanding performance in the Higher Secondary Examinations at the Incentive Awards Ceremony organised by the Department of Education (Schools).

The event was held at the MSFDS Auditorium, where the Chief Minister presented awards and financial incentives to students in recognition of their academic achievements.

Sharing the update on X, Singh said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to encouraging academic excellence and strengthening public education in the state.

He said that by recognising the hard work and achievements of students and extending financial incentives, the government aims to nurture young talent and motivate students to strive for higher academic standards.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state's commitment to improving the quality of education and creating greater opportunities for students studying in government schools.