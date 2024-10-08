As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the halfway mark in the Haryana Assembly elections, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed hope that the party would form the government in Haryana.

Speaking to reporters, CM Biren Singh appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, exalting that the party "always walks with people in the grassroots".

Furthermore, the chief minister drew a stark contrast between the BJP and Congress, stating that while the former operates at the grassroots level, the latter caters to the creamy layer.

Furthermore, he said that "the impossible has become possible" under PM Modi's leadership.

CM Biren also appreciated leaders who have been working for the nation. He said, "I want to appreciate our leaders who are working tirelessly for the nation. I hope in Haryana, BJP forms the government."