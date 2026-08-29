Manipur CM hosts outgoing Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh hosted the outgoing Chief Secretary of Manipur, Dr Puneet Kumar Goel, at his official residence on the evening of August 29.

Dr Goel was accompanied by his wife on the occasion.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Dr Goel for his dedication and selfless service towards the welfare of the people of Manipur. He also highlighted Dr Goel’s contributions during his tenure as Chief Secretary, particularly his efforts towards the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the restoration of peace in the state.

Singh extended his best wishes to Dr Goel for his future endeavours, along with wishes for a long life and good health.

Dr Puneet Kumar Goel has been serving as the Chief Secretary of Manipur since July 21, 2025, and is set to retire on August 31, 2026. His tenure was marked by a focus on administrative efficiency and public service.