Manipur CM inaugurates 19th Governor's Taekwondo Cup in Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on July 11, inaugurated the 19th Governor's Taekwondo Cup at the Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal.

The championship has been organised by the All-Manipur Taekwondo Association and brings together taekwondo athletes from across the state.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Singh recalled that the tournament was first launched in 1980 during his tenure as president of the association after receiving approval from the then governor. Expressing satisfaction over its continued success, he said the championship has grown steadily and has now reached its 19th edition.

Highlighting Manipur's contribution to the sport, the chief minister said the dedicated efforts of the All-Manipur Taekwondo Association have helped produce more than 40 international taekwondo players from the state.

He credited the achievement to the commitment of the association's technical officials, coaches and teachers in identifying and nurturing talented athletes.

Singh described taekwondo as more than just a competitive sport, saying it is a way of life that promotes discipline, respect and self-confidence.

Emphasising the values of the martial art, he said that while every competition has winners and losers, the true spirit of taekwondo lies in competing with respect rather than hostility.

He added that the sport teaches discipline, mutual respect and friendship, values that continue long after the competition concludes.