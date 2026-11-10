Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday, November 10 inaugurated the 47th Annual Fish Fair-cum-Fish Crop Competition 2026 at Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound, in Imphal East, highlighting the state's efforts to boost local fish production and reduce dependence on supplies from other states.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister announced that subsidies amounting to Rs 3-4 lakh would be provided to encourage fish farmers engaged in freshwater shark (Wallago attu) farming. The assistance will be released after the Ningol Chakkouba festival, he said.

Recalling discussions during his tenure as the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Khemchand Singh said increasing freshwater shark production had been an important subject in Cabinet meetings. He appreciated the efforts of former Fisheries Minister Heikham Dingo Singh, who had travelled outside Manipur to explore the availability of freshwater shark fingerlings for cultivation in the state.

The Chief Minister said that only seven fish farmers had initially taken the initiative to cultivate the species, with the government extending financial assistance to encourage the activity.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress, he said freshwater sharks weighing between 5 and 6 kg were now being produced in Manipur. He also acknowledged the contribution of Salam Rohendro Singh, India's first freshwater shark insemination expert, who has received national-level recognition for his work. The growing demand for fingerlings, including from fish farmers in Assam, indicated the progress made by the state, he added.

Highlighting the contribution of agriculture and fisheries to Manipur's economy, the Chief Minister said the state had made progress in reducing its dependence on fish supplies from outside. He noted that Manipur had earlier been spending nearly Rs 350 crore on procuring fish from other states, but the expenditure had declined considerably following interventions by the Fisheries Department.

He expressed confidence that greater participation by fish farmers and sustained efforts by departmental officials would further reduce the state's dependence on imported fish in the coming years.

Khemchand Singh also referred to the Agriculture Department's initiative to promote double cropping in Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching districts. He said the distribution of Rabi crop seeds had been advanced to enable farmers to sow them immediately after harvesting Kharif crops, instead of receiving seeds in January or February as was the earlier practice.

Calling for collective efforts to strengthen the state's economy, he urged people to work towards making Manipur self-reliant by increasing local agricultural and fish production.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who also addressed the gathering, highlighted the cultural significance of Ningol Chakkouba and called for the preservation of the state's traditions across communities.

Referring to the festival's significance, Dikho said married daughters and sisters were traditionally regarded as ambassadors of their parental families, carrying their values and goodwill into their new households. He urged people to preserve the tradition and celebrate the festival with gratitude, while calling for peace within families and across the state.

Sekmai MLA Heikham Dingo Singh also appreciated the Fisheries Department and fish farmers for their efforts to strengthen local production. He said Manipur, which earlier depended on other states for freshwater shark fingerlings, had now developed the capacity to produce them locally, marking progress towards self-sufficiency.

The Chief Minister also inspected the stalls set up for the competition, with around 200 stalls participating in the event.

The Fisheries Department has been extending support to fish farmers through various schemes, including the Loktak Livelihood Mission, National Fisheries Development Board, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the North Eastern Council (NEC), to increase fish production and encourage entrepreneurship in the sector.

The prize money for this year's competition includes Rs 2 lakh for the first position, Rs 1.5 lakh for the second and Rs 1 lakh for the third. A cash award of Rs 50,000 has been earmarked for the highest indigenous fish production, while 20 selected farmers will receive consolation prizes of Rs 20,000 each.

The competition will also recognise the best fish-producing officers from the valley and hill districts, with awards of Rs 30,000 each.

The event was attended by Commissioner of Fisheries Robert Singh Kshetrimayum, Fisheries Director T Phulen Meitei, district fisheries officers, government officials, fish farmers and members of the public.