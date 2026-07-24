Manipur CM inaugurates DIET building, Ima Market to boost education and livelihoods

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 24 inaugurated the newly constructed District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) building at Salam in Imphal West and the Ima Market under two flagship government schemes aimed at strengthening education and supporting local livelihoods.

The DIET building has been constructed under the Samagra Shiksha (Teacher Education) programme, while the Ima Market has been developed under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

The inauguration programme was attended by MLA S. Rajen Singh and senior government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the newly created public infrastructure would strengthen teacher education, improve service delivery and provide better livelihood opportunities for local communities, particularly women vendors.

Khemchand Singh reaffirmed the state government's commitment to inclusive development, good governance and the welfare of every citizen, stating that investments in education and public infrastructure remain key priorities for Manipur's overall progress.