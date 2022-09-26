Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 26, 2022 inaugurated the first Flybig flight connecting Imphal with Guwahati via Tezu.

Taking to Twitter Manipur CM N Biren Singh tweeted, “Glad to have inaugurated the first Flybig flight from Imphal to Tezu which has been made possible under PM @narendramodi Ji’s UDAN scheme. With multiple flights connecting different corners of region, we will soon be witnessing a major boost in trade & tourism in the region.”

Glad to have inaugurated the first Flybig flight from Imphal to Tezu which has been made possible under PM Sh @narendramodi Ji’s UDAN scheme. With multiple flights connecting different corners of region, we will soon be witnessing a major boost in trade & tourism in the region. pic.twitter.com/uCY44WjMEF — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 26, 2022

The Flybig started its operations in May 2021 with state-of-art ATR 72-500 & ATR 72-600 Aircraft which is one of the safest & reliable Aircraft for regional connectivity with comfortable cabin space.

The Flybig operates 18 daily flights and is the only airline in India having Guwahati as its main hub, where it is connecting Guwahati to seven destinations which include Tezu, Pasighat, Rupsi, Agartala, Dibrugarh Kolkata, and Patna.