Manipur CM inaugurates Ima Market, two bridges in Andro; announces Rs 10 crore for roads

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 27 inaugurated the newly constructed Ima Market and two bridges over the Thoubal River in Andro Assembly Constituency, while announcing a Rs 10 crore allocation for the construction and improvement of inter-village roads.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Ima Market along with bridges at Khungdongbam Mapa (MN04115) and Wangkhem Siphai Leikai (MN04116) in the presence of Andro MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said it was his second visit to Andro since assuming office under the new government, underscoring the administration's commitment to the constituency's development.

Describing Andro as one of Manipur's most historically and culturally significant regions, he said the area is known for its natural fire phenomenon and attracts researchers and visitors from across the country and abroad. He added that the government would focus on preserving Andro's heritage while accelerating infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government would sanction Rs 10 crore for improving small inter-village roads in the constituency and assured that a dedicated Municipal Council office would be constructed in Andro.

Referring to the ethnic conflict that has affected Manipur for nearly three years, Singh said peace remains the foundation of development. He appealed to all communities in the hills and the valley to work together to restore harmony and rebuild the state, saying he hoped to revive the spirit of unity that existed before May 3, 2023.

During the programme, several local organisations, youth clubs and welfare associations submitted memoranda seeking better roads, retaining walls, appointment of primary school teachers, establishment of a Municipal Council office and other development projects for the constituency.