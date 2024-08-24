Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated a two-day Mega Job Fair (Rozgar Mela) at Liberal College, Luwangsangbam, Imphal East, on August 24. He praised the staff and students for singing the state song and national anthem during the morning assembly, noting that it would instill a sense of belonging, discipline, and nationalism among students.

CM Biren Singh said that development cannot be achieved without discipline in any society, maintaining that the youth plays a pivotal role towards bringing positive change to the society.

The Manipur CM further stated that the state government is providing skill development training programmes to the inmates residing at different relief camps. The products made by them are bought by the government and then exported outside the state after value adding the products, he added.

He also mentioned that if we harness our potential and resources, then the state will be developed in no time.

Further, food processing training programmes are being provided to around 40,000 women in the hill areas under TRIFIED. Their value-added products including fruit items are available at various organic outlets in major cities of the country.

CM Biren Singh stated that it is not only the responsibility of the government but of people towards building a safe and secure society for present and future generations where indigenous people live without any fear of demographic imbalance, economy, identity, among others.

During the function, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, stated that the government focuses on skilling of our youth by organising skill development programs as the youth of the State have the potential and aptitude. The youth if provided appropriate skill training, they would excel in any field, he added.

Education Minister Th. Basantakumar Singh opined that the youth must develop skills to avail opportunities regardless of socio-economic background so that the gap could be bridged between the rich and the poor.

He informed that vocational training has been started in around 40 Higher Secondary Schools of the government, while skill-based courses have also been initiated at government colleges in the state under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan.

The function was also attended by DC Imphal East Khumanthem Diana Devi, administrative officials, principal, teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the college.

Later, at a press briefing held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, CM Singh expressed his heartfelt appreciation and thankfulness to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Assam government for acknowledging the long-standing demand of Manipuris living in Assam and for introducing an amendment bill to allow Manipuri language as an associate official language in four districts of Assam including Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai.