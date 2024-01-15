Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to the microblogging site X on January 15 to announce the inauguration of projects worth Rs 126.54 crore, along with the laying of foundation stones for projects valued at Rs 86.45 crore. The combined investment of Rs 213.99 crore is poised to bring about a transformative impact on the region.

Expressing his elation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated, "I am delighted to announce the inauguration of projects worth Rs 126.54 crore and the foundation stones laying for Rs 86.45 crore worth of projects that will contribute to the upliftment of the state."

"As we embark on the implementation of these projects, I encourage the active participation and support of the people of Chandel. It is through collective efforts that we can ensure the success and long-term sustainability of these initiatives," Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated.

Earlier in the day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a crucial cabinet meeting at the DC Office in Chandel. The chief minister took to the microblogging site X to announce the progress and express gratitude for the warm hospitality received from the people of Chandel.

In a series of posts on social media, Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the collaborative efforts underway to achieve various milestones in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, health, education, and more. Singh emphasized the importance of cooperation and support from all sections of the community to ensure the overall growth and well-being of the people of Chandel.

"Chaired a cabinet meeting at DC Office, Chandel. With cooperation and support from all sections, we will achieve various milestones in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, health and education, etc for the overall growth and well-being of the people of Chandel," the Chief Minister shared on the microblogging platform.

The chief minister's commitment to the region's development was further underlined in an earlier post on the same platform, where he expressed gratitude for the genuine hospitality extended by the people of Chandel. "I am deeply touched by the genuine hospitality extended by my dearest people of Chandel," Singh wrote.