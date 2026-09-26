Manipur CM inaugurates River Front Garden along Nambul River

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on September 26 inaugurated the River Front Garden at Keishamthong Thangjam Leirak in Imphal, in the presence of Keishamthong MLA Nishikanta Singh Sapam.

The initiative has been undertaken by the state government through the Department of Environment and Climate Change under the ‘Rejuvenation of the Nambul River’ project, implemented as part of the National River Conservation Plan of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

The garden stretch from Keishamthong Thangjam Leirak to Ngakraba Bridge has been opened to the public as part of efforts to rejuvenate the polluted Nambul River and protect it for future generations.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of public participation in river conservation, stating that the government alone could not achieve the challenging goal of restoring the river without the cooperation of local residents.

He appealed to stakeholders, civil society organisations, local clubs and citizens living near the river to actively participate in its protection and rejuvenation, urging them to take collective ownership of the initiative.