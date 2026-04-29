Manipur CM inaugurates three water supply schemes; calls for peace

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 29 inaugurated five development projects in Langthabal Assembly Constituency and appealed to civil society organisations and the public to work together for peace and harmony in the state.

The projects include three water supply schemes at Karam, Haoreibi and Lilong Chajing, along with two community halls at Naran Konjil Mayai Leikai and Naorem Leikai. The inauguration programme was held at Naorem Leikai Community Hall in Imphal West district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said peace remains the most important requirement for development and urged people to unite for restoration of normalcy in Manipur.

He said that over the past two months and twenty days, he had engaged with MLAs, officials and people from different communities to promote peace and mutual understanding.

The Chief Minister added that he had visited both hill and valley districts, including Jiribam, Senapati, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul, to hear grievances and understand the concerns of residents.

He said people from different communities had expressed a strong desire for peace, while also referring to recent unfortunate incidents that disrupted the peace process. He stated that those responsible would be identified soon.

Appealing for harmony, Singh urged citizens to remain cautious of disruptive forces trying to create division. He assured that developmental work would continue across all parts of the state, including remote areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who attended as Guest of Honour, praised the Chief Minister’s outreach efforts and said direct engagement with people across districts had generated confidence in the leadership.

He also urged civil society groups and the public to cooperate in maintaining peace, stating that hatred and division would only harm the state and delay progress.

Langthabal MLA Karam Shyam, who presided over the programme, said the newly inaugurated water supply schemes would improve access to clean drinking water in the constituency.

He added that the two community halls would help residents organise social and community events more conveniently.

The MLA also raised concerns over the condition of inter-village roads in the constituency and requested the Chief Minister to take necessary steps for improvement.

Senior officials, including Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, Public Health Engineering Department officials, district administration representatives, civil society organisations and local residents attended the programme.