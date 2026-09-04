Manipur CM inspects damaged water pipeline at L. Champhai village

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh inspected the condition of the water supply pipeline connecting Leimakhong and Kangchup under PHED Maintenance Division-I at L. Champhai Village in Kangpokpi district.

According to Singh, the pipeline was cut off by unidentified miscreants during the unprecedented crisis in the state, disrupting water supply to the affected areas.

Following the inspection, the Chief Minister directed officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to take immediate steps to reconnect the damaged pipeline and restore the water supply at the earliest.

The inspection was conducted in the presence of MLAs Haokholet Kipgen, Kh. Joykishan Singh and H. Dingo Singh, along with officials of the Kangpokpi District Administration and the PHED Department.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for prompt restoration of the damaged infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted access to water for residents in the affected areas.