Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on November 13 inspected the ongoing development works at Imphal Railway Station and reviewed the progress of the Imphal-Jiribam Railway Project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at improving connectivity between Manipur and the rest of the country.

During the inspection, Deputy Chief Engineer Md. Samuel briefed the Chief Minister on the project's progress and the construction activities being undertaken by Indian Railways.

Of the 110-km Imphal-Jiribam railway project, approximately 55 km of railway line has been completed up to Khongsang in Tamenglong district. Another 9-km stretch up to Awangkhul is expected to be completed by November 2026, while the Noney section is targeted for completion by December 2027. The railway line is expected to reach Imphal by December 2028.

The railway station building and operational offices at Imphal have been structurally completed, with finishing works currently underway.

During the review, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to introduce a passenger train service between Manipur and Guwahati, saying it would greatly benefit people travelling outside the state. He said the state government had already submitted a proposal to the Union Railway Minister and expressed hope that the service would become operational within this year.

Khemchand Singh also said the matter would be taken up during the Union Railway Minister's proposed visit to Manipur. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to visit the state by the end of this year, while Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Vivek Khare is likely to visit on November 17, 2026.

The inspection was also attended by Konthoujam MLA Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, the Director of Transport and other state and railway officials.