Manipur CM inspects Imphal-Saikul road improvement works, interacts with residents of Pangei and Khundrakpam

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on May 17 reviewed the progress of the ongoing improvement work on the Imphal-Saikul road and directed officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining quality standards.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the Chief Minister inspected the project site and was briefed on the current status of the road development work by Chongtham Bishwachandra.

The road improvement project had earlier been flagged off by the Chief Minister on March 14 this year.

During the inspection, Khemchand Singh instructed the concerned officials to complete the project within the stipulated timeline while strictly adhering to prescribed construction quality and standards.

On his way to the inspection site, the Chief Minister was welcomed by members of local clubs and residents of Pangei and Khundrakpam areas, who also apprised him of various grievances and difficulties faced by the local population.

Residents reportedly urged the government to improve basic amenities and infrastructure in the area.

Interacting with the public, the Chief Minister thanked the residents for the warm reception and assured them that the government would look into all possible development measures aimed at public welfare and improvement of local infrastructure.