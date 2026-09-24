Manipur CM interacts with students selected for IIT Madras training

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh interacted with students from the Minority, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities at the Secretariat.

A total of 25 selected students will be sent to IIT Madras for specialised training in semiconductor technology, with the programme being funded by the Department of Minority Affairs, OBC and SC, Government of Manipur.

The initiative is aimed at providing the students with practical exposure and specialised skills in the emerging semiconductor sector, while opening up opportunities for them to gain knowledge in an increasingly important area of technology.

The interaction programme was attended by Armstrong Pame, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Minority Affairs, OBC and SC, and Yumnam Suraj, Director (MOBC).