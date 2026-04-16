Manipur CM, JAC fail to resolve Tronglaobi demands; talks to continue

A three-hour meeting between the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed after the Tronglaobi incident and the Manipur government ended without a final agreement on April 16, with both sides set to resume discussions the following day.

The JAC and members of the victims’ families met Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at his official residence, in the presence of senior ministers and MLAs. The talks focused on a charter of demands earlier submitted by the committee.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, JAC member Moirangthem Gouro said the delegation had placed all its demands before the government. “The government have responded very well and listened patiently,” he said, adding that “in certain points, they couldn’t reach understanding”. Both sides agreed to continue talks.

The demands include a military crackdown on Kuki militant groups and redeployment of central security forces from valley areas to the hills. The JAC has also called for compensation and protection of rights for the victims’ families, along with a judicial inquiry into the role of security personnel deployed in the area at the time of the incident, alleging negligence.

The committee further pressed for the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing of two children and the injury of their mother. It also stated that the families would not claim the bodies of the deceased and would continue a road blockade along Tiddim Road until their demands are met.

In a statement shared later, the chief minister expressed “profound grief” over the incident and acknowledged the “shock and trauma faced by the bereaved families”. He conveyed condolences and said the government “stands firmly with them during this difficult time”.

Reiterating the administration’s position, he said the investigation is progressing “with utmost seriousness” and assured that justice would be delivered at the earliest. He added that strict action would follow once those responsible are identified, in accordance with due process of law.