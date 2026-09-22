Manipur CM Khemchand attends Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, social welfare benefits distributed in Thangmeiband

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday, September 22, attended the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Khoyathong Multipurpose Community Hall in Thangmeiband, Imphal, where various social welfare benefits were distributed to residents of the constituency.

Singh attended the programme along with Thangmeiband MLA Kh. Joykisan Singh.

The campaign was organised by the District Administration, Imphal West, as part of efforts to extend social welfare benefits to people in the Thangmeiband Assembly constituency.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the programme was also attended by M. Rajkumar, BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretaries K. Sarat and Deben Langpoklakpam, and officials from various government departments.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan focused on taking government welfare benefits to eligible beneficiaries in the constituency.

Singh said he was honoured to attend the campaign and interact with people during the programme.