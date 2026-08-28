Manipur CM Khemchand calls for action against ‘elements’ opposing peace

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand on August 28 said the trust deficit between communities remains the “root cause” of the violence-hit state’s failure to return to normalcy and called for identifying those working against peace and taking action against them under the law.

“There are people who don’t want peace. We have to identify them as soon as possible. As far as the law is concerned, we have to book them,” Khemchand said while speaking at a guest lecture on “Manipur Situation: Prevailing Trust Deficit and the Path Towards Trust Building” in Imphal.

The programme was organised by the Assam Rifles in collaboration with Manipur University and the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS).

Khemchand said rebuilding trust would require direct interaction among communities. Recalling his visits to Jiribam in February and March this year, he said representatives of three communities had met, sat together and shared a meal before returning home safely.

“There must be a starting point. People need to come forward and begin talking to one another. If we do not talk, we cannot understand each other’s pain or begin to close the trust gap,” he said.

However, he said the fragile sense of normalcy was shattered the following day when bomb blasts occurred at Tronglaobi, killing two students.

“Bomb blasts tore through the quiet — two students lost their lives, and the same terrible fear returned. My heart still aches remembering that moment,” he said.

The Chief Minister said hostile elements within society continued to push violence and stressed that they must be identified and stopped. “Every community wants peace,” he said.

Khemchand also expressed gratitude to state and central security forces for protecting civilians during the prolonged conflict. He said around 270 people had lost their lives, while security forces had prevented further casualties.

“It is true that around 270 people lost their precious lives, and I am profoundly sorry for each one. At the same time, we must recognise that more than 7,000 Kuki lives were saved, and over 47,000 Meitei lives were protected,” he said.

He called for collective efforts by communities, civil society, political leaders and security agencies to restore peace.

“Each citizen shares the responsibility to restore peace by working to rebuild trust between communities. Only then can our state heal,” Khemchand said.

Recalling meetings with internally displaced people, he said families from different communities shared the same basic aspiration of returning home safely.

During a visit to Litan, Khemchand recalled meeting Kuki internally displaced persons who repeatedly asked him when they would be able to return home.

The Chief Minister said the question reflected the pain of displaced families irrespective of their community and stressed that while vigilance and enforcement of law remained necessary, the ultimate objective must be peace, reconciliation and a secure future for Manipur’s children.

Author Sudeep Chakravarti, whose works include The Eastern Gate, was the guest speaker at the programme. The lecture was organised under an existing memorandum of understanding between the Assam Rifles and MSFDS to promote dialogue and understanding on key regional issues.