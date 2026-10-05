Manipur CM Khemchand says government working to facilitate IDPs’ return home

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 5 said the state government was working to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their respective homes, while holding talks with civil society organisations to bridge the trust deficit created by the ongoing crisis.

Khemchand was speaking at a programme organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, where financial assistance and other welfare benefits worth Rs 2.19 crore were distributed to eligible labour card holders, with a special focus on IDPs staying in relief camps.

“Sheltering in relief camps is not comfortable and not being able to return to one’s own home is deeply disheartening,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the crisis had caused suffering among innocent people in both the hills and the valley.

Khemchand said the government had held several rounds of discussions with representatives of various civil society organisations in an effort to bridge the trust deficit and create conditions for the return of displaced people.

The Chief Minister said IDPs had fled their homes with little or nothing and that the government was using various welfare schemes to meet their basic needs.

He said around 2,531 IDPs were currently receiving assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and urged those who had not yet registered to approach the concerned authorities to avail themselves of the benefits.

Rs 1.42 crore education assistance for IDP children

During Monday’s programme, 2,531 beneficiaries received around Rs 1.42 crore under the Special Scheme for Financial Assistance for Education of Children Staying in Relief Camps.

Another eight beneficiaries received around Rs 19 lakh under the Immediate Assistance in Case of Accident (Accidental Death) scheme, while 194 beneficiaries received around Rs 58.20 lakh under the Natural Death Benefit scheme.

The assistance was provided under various schemes of the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (MBOCWWB).

Khemchand also said the government was making efforts to ensure that children of IDPs benefit from Mission Pathshala, while frequent meetings were being held with representatives of displaced people to address their grievances.

Imphal-Guwahati bus service eases burden, says CM

The Chief Minister also highlighted the resumption of bus services between Imphal and Guwahati via Dimapur, saying the service had reduced the financial burden on students studying outside the state and sportspersons travelling for tournaments.

He said airfares remained expensive and that around 450 to 500 passengers were using the public transport service every day.

Khemchand, who became Chief Minister in February 2026 after the end of President’s Rule, has repeatedly stressed the need to bridge the trust deficit between communities and facilitate the rehabilitation and return of IDPs.

Rajya Sabha MP Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said extending assistance to needy people remained the government’s priority and praised the administration’s welfare initiatives.

Tourism and Art & Culture Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, MLAs, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, the chairperson of MBOCWWB and senior officials were also present at the programme.

The Manipur government is observing the Seva Sankalp Utsav/Abhiyan from September 17 to October 17, 2026, with departments conducting welfare and public-service programmes across the state.

