Manipur CM Khemchand Singh assures safe return of internally displaced persons, distributes one-time financial assistance

As part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and strengthen trust among communities, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday, May 14 visited KangchupChingkhong village in Imphal West district and interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), assuring them of safe return to their respective homes with adequate security arrangements.

During the visit, the Chief Minister said permanent housing for security personnel would also be constructed in the area to enhance security presence and stability.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister distributed one-time financial assistance to 754 displaced college students under the Chief Minister’s College Students Rehabilitation Scheme (CMCSRS) at Imphal College in Imphal West district. Each student received Rs 10,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into their respective bank accounts.

Addressing the students, Khemchand Singh said displacement from one’s home and birthplace represented one of the most difficult humanitarian situations. He stated that the government was working towards rehabilitation of all displaced persons and added that employment opportunities would also be considered for students after completion of skill development training programmes.

He further said students were among the most affected sections during periods of conflict and urged teachers and students to work together in rebuilding trust among different communities in the state.

The Chief Minister also visited injured Tangkhul Naga villagers undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Lamphel, Imphal West. The villagers were injured in a recent attack by armed miscreants at Sinakeithei under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district.

Later in the evening, he visited Shija Hospital & Research Institute in Langol, Imphal West, and interacted with Naga civilians injured in another attack by armed miscreants near Joujangtek in Noney district. He assured the injured that the state government would bear all medical expenses.

At KangchupChingkhong, the Chief Minister said the trust deficit among communities could be addressed through dialogue and cited Jiribam district as an example where communities were currently living in harmony.

He also informed residents that the government would examine grievances raised by displaced families regarding enhancement of financial assistance for reconstruction of houses damaged during the violence.

During the interaction programme, the Chief Minister announced that Rs. 1.2 crore had been sanctioned for strengthening the Inter Village Road (IVR) and Rs. 1.94 crore for construction of a water supply scheme in the area. He further stated that a market shed would also be constructed at a suitable location in the village.

A young displaced resident speaking during the interaction programme said remarks recently made by the Chief Minister on resolving conflicts through dialogue had influenced his thinking towards peace and reconciliation. Villagers also stated that it was the first time a sitting Chief Minister had visited KangchupChingkhong village following the ethnic violence.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated a public reception block and VIP waiting room at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Imphal West.