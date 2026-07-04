Manipur CM Khemchand Singh attends funeral of former MLA Vungzagin Valte in Churachandpur, calls for dialogue to restore peace

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday, July 4, attended the funeral service of former Thanlon MLA, late Vungzagin Valte, at his residence in Dorcas Veng, Churachandpur, becoming the first Chief Minister to visit the district since the ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, 2023.

The Chief Minister travelled to Churachandpur by helicopter before returning to Imphal later in the day to participate in a virtual meeting chaired by Amit Shah.

Addressing mourners at the funeral service, Khemchand Singh described the late legislator as "a very calm person" and recalled their close association since 2017, when he first assumed office as Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. Reflecting on the May 4, 2023 assault on Valte during the early phase of the ethnic unrest, the Chief Minister expressed regret over the incident.

"My deepest regret is that on that particular afternoon, if I were with him, that incident would not have taken place," he said.

Describing his visit as a personal gesture, the Chief Minister said he had come to pay his final respects to a close friend. He stated that attending the funeral was an honour and assured the bereaved family of his continued support, adding that Valte's family and close associates would always receive his assistance whenever required.

The Chief Minister also recalled the challenging circumstances prevailing during the initial days of the violence and said that every possible effort had been made to prevent further escalation of the situation and ensure the safety of public representatives.

Speaking to mediapersons after the funeral, Khemchand Singh reiterated that dialogue remains the only viable path towards restoring peace in Manipur and said that lasting peace is essential for the state's overall development.

Responding to a question on the roadmap for peace, the Chief Minister remarked with a smile, "Your smile is the way for peace," in response to the manner in which the question had been posed.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by MLA Tongbram Robindro, offered floral tributes and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed leader. Among those who paid homage were Chinlunthang, MLAs Letzamang and Shri V. Hangkhanlian, former ministers, tribal leaders, representatives of civil society organisations, government officials, supporters, and members of the public.

Following the funeral service, the mortal remains of late Vungzagin Valte were laid to rest at the YPA New Lamka Cemetery in Dorcas Veng after family members, friends, colleagues, and members of the community paid their final respects.

Late Vungzagin Valte is survived by his wife, one daughter, and two sons.