Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday, November 12 announced that the state government would initiate steps to constitute a committee representing all communities in the state, with a focus on addressing the concerns and ensuring the representation of smaller tribal communities.

The announcement came during a meeting between the Chief Minister and representatives of 10 smaller tribes at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal.

Singh said the proposal followed a query from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether a committee existed to bring together all communities in Manipur. He said the state government would consult stakeholders before proceeding with the initiative and urged the public to extend support towards its formation.

The proposed committee aims to strengthen coordination among different communities and promote peace, harmony and inclusive development in the state, the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the representation concerns of smaller communities, Singh pointed out that Manipur is home to 36 communities, some of which do not have representation either through elected legislators or bureaucrats.

He said the proposed committee would provide a platform to address the grievances of these communities and ensure that their concerns are considered in decisions related to their development.

The Chief Minister also stressed that the government would prioritise long-term policies aimed at improving people's lives rather than relying on short-term measures. He said the government did not intend to make promises that it could not fulfil.

During the meeting, representatives of the 10 smaller tribes also presented gifts to the Chief Minister.