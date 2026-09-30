Manipur CM Khemchand Singh calls for unity among 36 communities, invokes Hijam Irawat’s ideals

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, September 30, called for unity among the state’s 36 communities, saying the ideals of social justice, harmony and collective progress associated with Jana Neta Hijam Irawat remain relevant.

Speaking at the state-level observance of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat Day 2026 at Irawat Square in Imphal, Khemchand Singh urged government employees, civil society organisations and students to carry forward Irawat’s spirit of sacrifice, service and social responsibility.

The chief minister paid floral tribute at Irawat’s memorial during the programme.

Khemchand Singh described Irawat as one of the prominent figures in Manipur’s history who dedicated his life to social and political change. He also highlighted Irawat’s contributions to literature and journalism.

The chief minister recalled that Irawat published Meitei Chanu in 1922 to create social awareness and raise issues concerning Manipuri society.

Khemchand Singh also recalled Irawat’s decision to give up the privileges associated with his marriage into the royal family and dedicate himself to public causes. He said Irawat travelled to different parts of Manipur, mobilised people and worked for social and political change.

Highlighting Irawat’s vision of peaceful coexistence, the chief minister said the 36 communities living across Manipur’s hills and valley should remain guided by the ideals of unity and social harmony.

He said Irawat’s principles of unity, social justice and collective progress should continue to guide the people of Manipur.

Art and Culture and Tourism Minister Khurajam Loken Singh, MLAs Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, Karam Shyam, Thongam Shanti Singh, Sanasam Premchandra Singh, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh, Usham Deben Singh, Thangjam Arunkumar and Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh attended the programme.

Former MPs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Lorho S Pfoze, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakoor, senior government officials, police personnel and students were also present.