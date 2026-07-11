Manipur CM Khemchand Singh condemns Kanto Sabal rson, says two arrested for mob violence

Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on Saturday, July 11, strongly condemned the arson incident at Kanto Sabal village in Imphal West district, announcing that two persons, including the chief of Hengjang village, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence.

Addressing the incident, the Chief Minister said the accused include Kammang Lhouvum, Chief of Hengjang Village and Chairman of the Leimakhong Area Protection Committee, along with another individual. Both have been arrested on charges related to arson and mob violence.

The Chief Minister said the state government acted swiftly to bring the situation under control and has intensified security measures in the affected area. State Police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to prevent any further escalation, while all security agencies stationed in the area have been directed to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Khemchand Singh expressed concern that the violence had erupted after a prolonged period of relative peace in the state, describing it as a deliberate attempt to derail the ongoing peace process.

He said the incident reflects the presence of elements driven by vested interests that are actively attempting to disrupt efforts aimed at restoring normalcy and stability in Manipur.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining law and order and said authorities are closely monitoring the situation while taking all necessary steps to preserve peace in the region.