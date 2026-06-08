Manipur CM Khemchand Singh condoles death of Rongmei Naga villager, appeals for peace

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has strongly condemned the killing of Chunjanglung Panmei (58), a resident of Pongringlong Part-I, a Rongmei Naga village in Kangpokpi district, who was killed on Monday, June 8 morning.

Expressing profound anguish over the incident, the Chief Minister described the killing as a heinous and cowardly act of violence against an innocent civilian. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of the state government's full support during this difficult period.

According to an official statement, state police and central paramilitary forces have launched operations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the crime. The Chief Minister stated that all perpetrators would be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

He further assured that the state government would extend all possible assistance and support to the family of the deceased.

Appealing for peace and restraint, Singh urged all communities to maintain harmony and not succumb to provocations that could disturb the prevailing atmosphere. He also called upon the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order across the state.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring justice for the victim and preserving peace and stability in Manipur.