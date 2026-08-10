Manipur CM Khemchand Singh felicitates Commonwealth Games silver medallist Rishikanta Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday, August 10 felicitated Commonwealth Games silver medallist and weightlifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal, recognising his performance at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rishikanta Singh won the silver medal in the men’s 60 kg weightlifting category at the recently held Games. Felicitating the athlete, Khemchand congratulated him for his performance and said the achievement had brought recognition to both Manipur and India.

The Chief Minister also said the state government was considering an increase in incentives for sportspersons who win medals at national and international competitions.

Khemchand noted that several athletes from Manipur who have won medals at major competitions come from economically weaker families. Despite financial constraints and other challenges, he said, many of them continue to pursue sport and represent the state and the country at competitive platforms.

He emphasised perseverance and sustained effort as essential qualities for athletes. The Chief Minister also highlighted Manipur’s community-based sporting culture, pointing to the role played by local clubs and communities in supporting athletes.

During the interaction, Rishikanta Singh thanked the Chief Minister for his encouragement and guidance. Referring to his own experience, the weightlifter said athletes from financially constrained families should not be discouraged by concerns over the cost of maintaining a sports-specific diet.

Rishikanta said the perception that athletes from lower-income backgrounds cannot succeed because they cannot afford expensive diets needs to be addressed. He expressed confidence that he would achieve further success in future competitions.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam, MLAs Sapam Ranjan Singh, Th. Radheshyam, P. Brojen Singh, T. Robindro, Sheikh Noorul Hassan, Janghemlung Panmei, Th. Shyamkumar Singh and Th. Raghumani Singh, along with Youth Affairs and Sports Secretary N. Praveen and Rishikanta Singh’s parents, attended the felicitation ceremony.