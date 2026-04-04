Manipur CM Khemchand Singh reaches Jiribam on first road visit since unrest

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 5 arrived in Jiribam district, marking his first road journey to the region since ethnic tensions escalated in the state.

The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day visit, is accompanied by eight BJP MLAs along with state BJP president A Sharda. His visit comes shortly after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where the situation in Manipur was reviewed.

During his stay, Singh is expected to hold interactions with community leaders from both the Kuki-Hmar and Meitei groups, as well as internally displaced persons affected by the recent unrest.

It is worth to mention that in June 2024, then chief minister N Biren Singh also had planned to visit Jiribam district via the NH 37.

However, suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Biren Singh, near Kotlen in Kangpokpi district on NH-37, injuring at least one or two security personnel. The attack had forced Biren Singh to cancel his planned visit to Jiribam.

This is Singh’s first visit to Jiribam by road and his second visit to the district since assuming office, underlining the government’s renewed outreach efforts to restore confidence and promote dialogue in the violence-affected region.