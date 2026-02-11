Manipur CM Khemchand Singh reaches out to IDPs in Jiribam, calls for peace to rebuild trust and unlock economic potential

Maipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, February 11, visited internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Jiribam district along the Assam-Manipur border, urging communities to move beyond “two years of nightmare” and work collectively towards peace and development.

The visit, his first outside Imphal since taking oath last week, underscored the new government’s focus on rebuilding inter-community trust and stabilising one of the state’s most strategically located districts.

The Chief Minister began his tour at the relief camp set up at Jiribam Higher Secondary School, which houses Meitei IDPs. Interacting with inmates, Singh stressed the urgent need to bridge the trust deficit between communities.

“Jiribam is the gateway to Manipur and has the potential to emerge as a major business hub. Just as Mumbai is India’s commercial capital, Jiribam can become Manipur’s Mumbai. But for trade and prosperity to flourish, peace must come first,” he said.

From there, Singh proceeded to Kalinagar relief camp, where Hmar tribal IDPs belonging to the Kuki-Zo community are sheltered. Calling the violence of the past two years a “nightmare,” he urged residents to show courage and move forward.

“Let us treat the last two years as a painful chapter and focus on rebuilding peace and development,” he said.

Addressing the largely Christian Hmar community, Singh invoked the values of forgiveness and compassion, saying such principles can help rebuild fractured social bonds. He later visited Jarolpokpi, a Hmar village that witnessed violence in 2023.

This marks Singh’s second visit to Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas since December 8, when he travelled to Litan Saraikhong in Ukhrul district to meet displaced Kuki families.

During his interactions, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to revive a shared Manipuri identity. “I feel there are attempts to weaken the idea of ‘Manipuri’. We are Indians first, and then Manipuri — whether Manipuri Naga, Manipuri Kuki or Manipuri Meitei. We must rebuild that collective identity,” he said.

In Jarolpokpi, villagers extended support to the government while seeking assistance for key infrastructure, particularly the reconstruction of a damaged school building.

Singh also visited Mongbung Meitei village, where residents requested urgent repair of the village road. Assuring development support, he reiterated that sustained dialogue between communities was essential to eliminate mistrust.

Highlighting ongoing rehabilitation measures, the Chief Minister said permanent housing for homeless IDPs is under construction and expected to be completed by March. He added that concerns of displaced families are being addressed in coordination with the district administration.

During his interaction at the Jiribam relief camp, Singh handed over a wheelchair to an elderly woman under the Palliative Care Scheme.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Singh reaffirmed his commitment to a unified Manipur, free from caste and community divisions. On the resettlement of displaced families, he noted that the process had begun during President’s Rule and said his government remains committed to finding a durable and inclusive solution, though it is too early to specify timelines.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the IRB Barracks at the 87 Battalion CRPF Headquarters, signalling continued emphasis on security infrastructure in the region.