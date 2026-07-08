Manipur CM Khemchand Singh reviews development projects in Senapati, approves Rikhruri multipurpose dam

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday, July 8 visited several locations across Senapati district to review ongoing developmental projects, assess the implementation of government schemes and interact with members of the public and civil society organisations.

The Chief Minister began his visit at a potato farm in Mao, where Commissioner of Horticulture T.N. Panmei informed him that the department had not received adequate funding over the past two years, affecting the farm's production capacity compared to previous years.

Taking note of the situation, Khemchand Singh said Mao's favourable climatic conditions make it suitable not only for potato cultivation but also for floriculture and other horticultural activities. He assured that the state government would hold discussions with all stakeholders to address the concerns and grievances of people in the Mao area.

During the visit, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, legislators and district officials, also met representatives of the United Naga Council (UNC) at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat Complex in Senapati town.

Later, the Chief Minister attended a public reception at the ACI Auditorium in Punanamei village, where he was welcomed by representatives of the Mao Council, Mao Students' Union and landowners of the potato farm.

Addressing the gathering, Khemchand Singh announced the formal approval for the construction of the Rikhruri Multipurpose Dam, stating that the project would provide drinking water to 27 nearby villages.

During the programme, the Mao Council and the Poumai Naga Union submitted separate memorandums to the Chief Minister highlighting local demands.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Mao Students' Union seeking the establishment of a Multipurpose Skill Training, Trade and Youth Activity Centre at Mao, the Chief Minister said the proposal would be placed before the state Cabinet for discussion.

On the issue of implementing an agreement concerning the landowners of the Mao potato farm, Khemchand Singh said the government would discuss the matter with the concerned officials before taking appropriate steps.

The Chief Minister was accompanied during the district tour by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho; MLAs Tongbram Robindro Singh, Sheikh Noorul Hassan and J. Kumo Sha; Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar; Commissioner of Horticulture T.N. Panmei; Deputy Commissioner of Senapati Dharun Kumar S.; Director of CAF & PD Nelson Yumnam; Director of Horticulture and Soil Conservation Devabarta Sharma; Chief Engineer, Water Resources, Y. Homendro Singh; and the Chief Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department.