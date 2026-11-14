Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday, November 14 inspected the ongoing infrastructure development works at the National Sports University (NSU) campus at Koutruk in Imphal West district and expressed confidence that the project would be completed before July 2027.

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction activities and inspected the university's Indoor Stadium, which is equipped with world-class sporting infrastructure and is nearing completion.

Singh said he was confident that the remaining infrastructure development works would be completed before July 2027. He also indicated that the next academic session is likely to commence at the new university campus.

During the inspection, university officials apprised the Chief Minister of several challenges facing the institution, particularly the issue of ensuring an uninterrupted water supply to the campus.

Officials informed him that the source of potable water intended for the university is located at Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district, while the dedicated water supply plant is situated at Koutruk, within a distance of approximately 1.5 km.

Taking note of the issue, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to put permanent security arrangements in place at both the water source and the water supply plant to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water to the university.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), the Imphal West Deputy Commissioner and officials of the National Sports University, among others.

The National Sports University campus at Koutruk was envisioned under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the country's only National Sports University and is intended to strengthen sports education, training and research in India.