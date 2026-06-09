Manipur CM Khemchand Singh welcomes safe release of 14 Kuki hostages, appeals for end to violence

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday, June 9 welcomed the safe release of 14 hostages, describing the development as a positive and humanitarian step amid the ongoing challenges faced by the state.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation to all individuals and stakeholders who contributed to facilitating the safe release of the hostages. He particularly acknowledged the role played by Naga civil society groups in ensuring the hostages were released safely.

Praising the efforts of the Naga community, Khemchand Singh said the act reflected compassion, responsibility and a deep concern for human life. He noted that such initiatives help foster trust and reinforce the importance of humanitarian values during times of crisis.

The Chief Minister also appealed to all sections of society to completely renounce violence and work towards restoring peace and normalcy. He emphasized that the prevailing crisis has caused immense suffering to victims and their families, underscoring the urgent need for collective efforts to prevent further loss and hardship.

Reiterating the government's commitment to justice, Khemchand Singh assured that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in unlawful activities. He stated that the law would take its course and that justice would be ensured for all affected individuals.

The Chief Minister's remarks came following the safe release of the 14 hostages, a development that has been widely viewed as a significant humanitarian gesture and a positive step towards reducing tensions in the region.