Manipur CM Khemchand urges Meitei, Kuki communities to forgive, bridge trust deficit

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on September 4 urged people from different communities to “forgive and forget” the violence of the past and work towards bridging the trust deficit in the state.

Addressing a public interaction programme at Christian Center Church in Leimakhong, Kangpokpi district, Khemchand said the prolonged crisis had caused pain and suffering to people from both the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The chief minister said he had interacted with internally displaced persons (IDPs) from both communities and found that they shared the same desire — to return to their respective homes.

“Considering the future of the younger generation, let us all collectively shun violence and work towards creating a peaceful environment for our youths,” Khemchand said, stressing the need for communities to live in harmony.

Earlier, the chief minister visited L Champhai village in Kangpokpi to inspect a water supply project and the repair of a major pipeline supplying drinking water to Thangmeiband in Imphal. The pipeline was damaged during the violence in May 2023.

Officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) told the chief minister that the repair work would be completed within a month, following which potable water supply would be restored to the affected areas.

MLAs Haokholet Kipgen, Heikham Dingo Singh and Kh Joykisan Singh assured support for the smooth execution of the work, including security arrangements. Khemchand also urged the village leadership to extend full cooperation to PHED officials.

During the interaction at Leimakhong, Khemchand also announced that the government would consider upgrading the existing Primary Health Centre into a Community Health Centre.

He said that since the upgradation process could take time, specialist and super-specialist doctors from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) would be arranged to visit Leimakhong in the interim to provide medical care to residents.

Kipgen described Leimakhong as a “Mini Manipur”, noting that people from Meitei, Kuki, Naga, Nepali and Bihari communities live in the area. He expressed hope that the locality would return to its pre-crisis condition.

Dingo Singh credited the chief minister’s initiatives with helping bridge gaps between communities and appealed for collective efforts towards peace and development.

Joykisan Singh called for strengthening a common Manipuri identity rather than emphasising individual community identities.

Later, Khemchand visited Kanto Sabal village in Imphal West and interacted with members of the Women Welfare Organisation at the Village Development Committee Hall. He heard their grievances and concerns and assured them of possible government assistance and support.