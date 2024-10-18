Manipur CM, Kiren Rijiju and Pema Khandu meet to reaffirm commitment to Northeast’s development vision
“It’s always a pleasure to be in the company of Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju ji and Hon’ble Arunachal CM Shri Pema Khandu ji.”, posted N Biren Singh.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on October 18 reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Northeast's transformation during a meeting with Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh expressed his pleasure at the gathering, stating, “It’s always a pleasure to be in the company of Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju ji and Hon’ble Arunachal CM Shri Pema Khandu ji.” He stated their shared dedication to fulfilling PM Modi’s vision of transforming the Northeast, referred to as the “Ashta Lakshmi of India,” into a significant growth engine for the country.
It’s always a pleasure to be in the company of Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Shri @KirenRijiju ji, and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji.— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 18, 2024
Together, as brothers-in-arms, we reaffirmed our commitment to… pic.twitter.com/v7FxJZfOUt
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