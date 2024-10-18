Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on October 18 reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Northeast's transformation during a meeting with Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh expressed his pleasure at the gathering, stating, “It’s always a pleasure to be in the company of Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju ji and Hon’ble Arunachal CM Shri Pema Khandu ji.” He stated their shared dedication to fulfilling PM Modi’s vision of transforming the Northeast, referred to as the “Ashta Lakshmi of India,” into a significant growth engine for the country.