Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on June 28 praised the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for successfully completing the construction of a 2-Lane-road with paved shoulders for the Tamenglong-Tousem-Lisang-Mahur Road (NH-137) after it was neglected for 70 years.

Additionally, the Manipur chief minister also extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari for their assistance in the developmental project.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Biren Singh lauded the NHIDCL and the Centre for their commitment and support in improving the connectivity in the state. He wrote, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Niting Gadkari, and the dedicated team at NHIDCL for their commitment and support in improving the connectivity in the state.”

Furthemore, the Manipur chief minister stated, “Marking the end of a 70-year period of neglect for the crucial route, the construction of a 2-Lane road with paved shoulders for the Tamenglong-Tousem-Lisang-Mahur Road (NH-137), stretching from Km 10 near Dialong Village to Km 31 near Barak River has been successfully completed.”

He also informed that construction of the important bridges in the Imphal-Jiribam highway, Makru, Irang and Barak bridge has also been completed in the past few years.

Earlier, the NHIDCL had shared details of the completion of the bridge. The corporation on X stated, “We build, you drive, together we thrive. NHIDCL is sincerely completing the construction of a 2-Lane with paved shoulders road from Tamenglong-Tousem-Lisang-Mahur Road (NH-137) starting near Dialong Village at Km 10 and ending near Barak River at Km 31 under package-2 in Manipur.”