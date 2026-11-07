Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on November 7 inaugurated an AI-Enabled Career Intelligence Hub at Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Imphal, an initiative aimed at providing students with technology-driven career guidance, personalised counselling and information on emerging professional opportunities.

Established under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), the Hub is stated to be the first of its kind in the Northeast and seeks to integrate artificial intelligence into the state's education and career guidance ecosystem.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming different fields and professions. He said the facility would help students understand their abilities, explore career pathways and prepare for emerging opportunities.

Singh also appreciated the students of Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School for not resorting to agitation during the challenging situation in the state over the past seven to eight months. He commended their maturity and restraint, urging them to remain focused on education and their future.

The Chief Minister appealed to students and the public not to resort to agitation whenever a crisis arises, and instead choose dialogue to resolve differences and address issues. He said peaceful engagement was essential to achieving lasting peace in Manipur.

Emphasising the importance of student life in shaping one's future, Singh said Classes XI and XII were particularly crucial in determining academic and professional directions. While acknowledging that not everyone may achieve all their aspirations, he said humanity and honesty should remain the two essential qualities guiding individuals.

He added that these values were equally important in the collective effort to restore peace and harmony in the state.

The Chief Minister thanked Rajya Sabha MP Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, the Education Department and the school's faculty members for their contributions towards establishing the career guidance facility.

Earlier, Singh also formally inaugurated the State-Level 32nd National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) 2026–27, organised by the Manipur Upliftment Centre in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Manipur.

The event is being held under the focal theme, “Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well-being”.

The Chief Minister inspected the exhibits and interacted with participating students, taking an interest in their science projects. He encouraged them to nurture scientific curiosity, creativity and innovation.

A total of 39 student group leaders from schools across 12 districts of Manipur have been shortlisted to participate in the state-level Congress.

The programme was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi; Ng. Bhogendra Meitei, Director of Education (Schools), Government of Manipur; Dr Vinita Devi Elangbam, Principal of Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School; Dr Yumnam Jayanta Singh, Executive Director of NIELIT, Imphal; Anjali Chongtham, Additional State Project Director (Elementary), Samagra Shiksha, Manipur; and other officials, teachers and students.