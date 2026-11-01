Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on November 1, launched BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026 and flagged off a cyclothon at Khuman Lampak in Imphal to promote environmentally responsible lifestyles.

The weeklong programme, organised by the Government of Manipur from November 1 to 7, aims to encourage people to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the initiative draws inspiration from Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote environmentally conscious habits through simple changes in everyday activities.

Highlighting Manipur’s rich biodiversity, forests, rivers and wetlands, Singh said the state’s natural resources must be protected and preserved for future generations. He stressed that environmental conservation was a collective responsibility and not just the duty of the government.

He urged citizens, particularly young people, to conserve water and energy, avoid single-use plastics, reduce waste and maintain cleanliness. He also called on government departments, educational institutions, local bodies and community organisations to actively participate in the campaign.

During the programme, Singh administered an environmental protection pledge and joined other dignitaries in planting saplings at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Around 200 cyclists took part in the cyclothon, which started from Khuman Lampak, passed through Khuyathong Road, Babupara, Imphal West and Imphal East, and returned to the starting point.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, senior government officials, students and other participants attended the event.