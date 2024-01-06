Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched the College Fagathansi Mission at a grand function organized at the Moirang College in Bishnupur District today. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated various development projects taken up in Moirang Assembly Constituency.

The projected for which foundation stones were laid are Football Ground with Natural Grass at Moirang Kangjeibung Lampak, Construction of Type-II Quarter at Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station under SACI 2023-24, Construction of Prefabricated structures for Accommodation of CAPF Coys at Moirang under SRE (NE), Construction of Type-IV, Type-III and Type-II Quarters at Moirang Police Station under SACI 2023-24, 10 bedded Integrated Ayush Hospital at Moirang, Construction of KGBV Thamnapokpi, Construction of Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) at CHC Moirang, Construction of PHSC Ngangkhalawai, Development of INA Martyrs' War Memorial Complex, Moirang (Museum Component), Development of INA Martyrs' War Memorial Complex, Moirang (Auditorium Component), Construction of OPD, Casualty Block, Ward and IPD Blocks for CHC Moirang, Construction of 20 bedded Paediatric Ward at CHC Moirang and Construction of Football field with RCC Gallery at Moirang Local Ground under Khelo India Scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh maintained that the State Government had been giving priority in the health and education sector since the formation of his government in 2017. The School Fagathansi Mission was introduced to provide better school education in Government schools as everyone, irrespective of their income, wants to get their wards admitted in good schools, he added.

He continued that 60 schools, one from each Assembly Constituency, was taken up under the School Fagathansi Mission to develop the infrastructure in the first phase. Later, another 60 schools were covered, making a total of 120 schools.

He further stated that with the successful implementation of the mission, the State had witnessed toppers from Government schools in Arts and Commerce Stream. Many are finding it hard to get admission in Government schools as infrastructures are being developed in these schools. He, then, informed that another 120 schools would be covered under the School Fagathansi Mission 2.0 and with this, a total of 240 Government schools would be covered under the mission.

Regarding the newly launched College Fagathansi Mission, he informed that the mission had been taken up to develop infrastructures of colleges and provide better higher education facilities as a follow up initiative of School Fagathansi Mission.

The Chief Minister added that altogether 24 colleges have been taken up under the mission. Infrastructure facilities will be developed with a cost of Rs 2.5 crores in each college.

Stressing the importance of education, he stated that with proper education, everyone would know the importance of preserving Reserved Forest which is important for mitigating environment degradation, provision contained in the Forest Act and the Indian Constitution.

He later spoke on the causes of the unprecedented conflicts which had happened in the State. He maintained that the Government has been taking up all possible efforts for the betterment of the people affected by the current conflict and sought support and cooperation of the public in the Government's initiatives towards restoration of peace.

N. Biren also informed that the construction of the Water Supply Scheme at Kwakta would be completed and made operational soon. He added that an open gym would be constructed at Moirang. He further informed that an Ima Market would be constructed at Kwakta.

Concluding his speech, the Chief Minister asked the public to avail the benefits of new welfare schemes taken up by the Government and thanked the people for the warm welcome accorded by them on his visit.

During the programme, the Chief Minister handed over Work Orders to Principal of Moirang College, Oriental College and Imphal College under the College Fagathansi Mission. He also distributed financial incentives of Rs. 10,000 and smart phones to 10 beneficiary students under "Cheingak Khonghou"-Supporting the Journey. Three publications under Directorate of University and Higher Education were also released today.

