Manipur CM launches Loktak Development Authority website, releases waterbird census report

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday, September 15, launched the official website of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and released the Waterbird Census Report – Loktak Ramsar 2026 at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.

The website will provide information on Loktak Lake, conservation programmes, projects and activities of the LDA, while promoting transparency and public participation, according to a government release.

The Waterbird Census Report presents data on the population and diversity of waterbirds recorded in and around Loktak Lake. The report is intended to support biodiversity conservation and habitat management.

Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast, is an important ecological asset of Manipur and supports biodiversity as well as the livelihoods of local communities and fisherfolk.

The LDA has been undertaking measures for the protection, conservation, restoration and sustainable management of Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands, the release said.

The programme was attended by Minister Kh. Loken Singh, MLAs Th. Shanti Singh, K. Robindro Singh, Y. Radheshyam and I. Nalini Devi, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai, LDA Chairman A.K. Sinha and LDA Project Director H. Balkrisna Singh, among other officials.