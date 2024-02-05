In a bid to promote local horticulture products and reduce wastage, Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the MANIFRESH brand of Processed Food Products under the Value Chain Marketing scheme. The launch held at the Durbar Hall, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, showcased an array of delectable offerings crafted from the rich produce of Manipur.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister N Biren Singh acknowledged the challenges faced by the state but emphasized the importance of continuing development efforts. He highlighted the establishment of cold storages to curtail wastage and the successful implementation of initiatives like Vocal for Local and TRIFED in promoting local products on a global scale.

Singh expressed satisfaction with the improved packaging of local products, noting that Manipuri goods are now being exported. He lauded the efforts in implementing schemes like Start-Up, One Family One Livelihood, which have significantly supported entrepreneurs and Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state.

Ministers Awangbou Newmai and Thounaojam Basanta Singh, along with MLAs and officials, graced the formal launch event. The entrepreneurs behind the unveiled products, ranging from Kachai lemon tea to unique brews like Rhododendron and Plum, expressed gratitude for the government's support in realizing their dreams.

The diverse array of MANIFRESH products includes Kachai lemon tea, Dehydrated Pineapple, Sirarakhong flakes, Dry Cake, Lotus tea, Thambou chips, Garcinia powder, Chakhao ladoo, Brocco-kies, and an assortment of fruit Brews that promise to tantalize taste buds.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured continued support to the entrepreneurial spirit in the state, emphasizing the government's commitment to fostering a thriving local economy.