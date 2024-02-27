Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 27 launched the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The inaugural function was attended by Speaker of the House Shri Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Administrative Secretaries, among others.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said it was a historic moment under the dynamic and visionary leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said under the Prime Minister's leadership, we are aiming to become the third-biggest economy in the world in the next five years.

Further, according to the Chief Minister, the aim of launching NeVA is to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy under the Prime Minister.

He said that the Indian government has identified 44 mission mode projects and that NeVA is one of the projects to facilitate paperless Assembly.

He continued that one main objective for launching NeVA is to help (the Assembly) become more transparent, accessible, accountable and effective in promoting democracy.

Now, legislatures have been transformed into Digital Houses, he said, adding that this will be beneficial to the economy and environment.

Now, e-Assembly service is a prerequisite for e-democracy, a stage where ICT (Information and Communication Technology) forms an integral part of democratic expression, he said, adding that it will be a big platform for the country's oneness by linking all legislatures of the country together in one platform.

N. Biren Singh also highlighted the Vahan Application of the Transport Department and Digitization & e-Archiving of Manipur Gazette' which were launched yesterday.

He further acknowledged and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker of the State Assembly, his team, and technical teams for the timely implementation of NeVA in the State Assembly which is based on the Prime Minister's concept of One Nation, One Application.

Addressing the formal function, Speaker Shri Thokchom Satyabrata Singh said that today we are living in a digital world and that NeVA aims at connecting legislatures of the Parliament and all Legislative Assemblies digitally.

Satyabarta also spoke at length on the benefits of the House becoming paperless and the benefit it will have on the environment by minimizing the use of paper in the House.

Delivering the key-note address, Additional Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Mission Leader NeVA Dr. Satya Prakash congratulated the Speaker Manipur Legislative Assembly, all members of the House including the Chief Minister, and the people of the State on the launching of NeVA.

It is a proud moment for everyone, he said, adding that Manipur Assembly is going live on NeVA becoming a part of digital Houses and this House will be the 13th Legislative Assembly to come to the platform and become Digital from end-to-end.

He added NeVA symbolises the nation's unwavering commitment to leverage technology for the enhancement of democracy and governance. It is an end-to-end process-based platform, based on the principle of One Nation, One Application, he added.

With NeVA, Manipur Assembly takes a significant stride today towards a digital era, empowering our legislatures and citizens alike with state of art tools and resources to engage meaningfully in the democratic process. Through this platform, members will have access to comprehensive digital resources including legislative documents, committee reports, debates, and much more, he added.

Meanwhile, it may be added that a mock training session was also held for the members.