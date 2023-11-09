Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on November 9 launched the Permanent Housing Scheme and announced financial assistance for families affected by the recent violence in the state during a solemn program held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on November 9.

Under this scheme, the government will provide significant financial support to those whose homes were either damaged or burnt during the unfortunate incidents. The financial assistance has been categorized as follows: Rs. 10 lakhs for the construction of pucca houses, Rs. 7 lakhs for semi-pucca houses, and Rs. 5 lakhs for kutcha houses. Over 4800 beneficiaries across the state are set to receive this aid, which will be distributed in two installments.

In his address, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh highlighted the government's commitment to helping those affected by the violence that erupted from May 3, 2023. The state government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has already disbursed Rs. 399.82 crores for various relief measures. This includes Rs. 11 crores for the Manipur IT Centre for Exam, Rs. 4.5 crore for providing television sets to relief camps, Rs. 150 crores for constructing prefabricated houses, Rs. 101 crores for managing relief camps for six months, and Rs. 89.22 crores for providing nutrition and winter preparedness, including breakfast for children in relief camps.

Additionally, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh revealed that the government has disbursed financial assistance of Rs. 1000 each for people staying at relief camps during the second round of assistance. Labor card holders residing in relief camps have also received Rs. 5000 each to support their children's education. The government is also taking steps to provide beds for displaced people as the winter season sets in.

The Chief Minister further stated that an amount of Rs. 476 crores has been proposed to the Central Government for various other relief measures, including Rs. 6 crores for the second round of monetary assistance of Rs. 1000 each to people staying at relief camps, Rs. 360 crores for the Permanent Housing Scheme, Rs. 108 crores as the second installment for relief camp management, and another Rs. 2.5 crores for purchasing cycles for girls residing at relief camps. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh commended the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for their timely assistance.

Stating the government's vigilance, the Chief Minister reassured the people that the government would not stand idly by in the face of any crimes committed by anyone. He urged the public to refrain from violence and seek peaceful solutions through constitutional means. He also called upon the public to join hands and cooperate with the government's efforts to restore peace in the state.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh directed the displaced individuals whose homes were damaged to visit their respective Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Office to claim financial assistance under the Permanent Housing Scheme. He noted that DC offices possess verified lists of beneficiaries and advised families lacking the necessary manpower for construction work to seek assistance from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) by making requests through their respective DCs.