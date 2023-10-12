Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on October 12 launched the Manipur State Credit Guarantee Scheme (MCGS) with Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) at Hotel Imphal.

Launching the scheme Biren Singh said, "Manipur’s MSME sector will be boosted by this scheme as it will encourage the banks to provide collateral-free loans to start-ups, entrepreneurs and borrowers. As the credit delivery system gets strengthened, it will create the right atmosphere for many individuals to venture into self-employment as well as different types of successful businesses."



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Earlier on September 30, the CM distributed a 'One-Time Financial Assistance' for the Education of Children of Labor Card Holders in Relief Camps at my Secretariat.

The assistance is provided to all the people in the relief camps, irrespective of the communities they belong to.

The Government of Manipur is fully committed to providing relief and support to those affected by the ongoing violence.

