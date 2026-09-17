Manipur CM launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ and Clean Himalayan Hill Cities initiative

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh graced the launch of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ in Manipur and the Clean Himalayan Hill Cities Initiative (CHHCI), undertaken by the Manipur Urban Development Agency (MUDA), at the Secretariat on September 17.

The initiatives aim to address solid waste management and sanitation challenges in fragile mountain regions through a ‘Whole of Society’ approach, with a focus on behavioural change, scientific waste management and greater community ownership.

Under the initiatives, efforts will be undertaken to strengthen waste-management infrastructure at identified sites and improve sanitation practices in urban and hill areas.

The programmes will also include awareness and behaviour-change activities aimed at encouraging citizens and communities to adopt responsible waste-management practices and contribute to cleaner surroundings.

Training and institutional support will be provided to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and other relevant sanitation and community stakeholders to strengthen their capacity to manage waste and sanitation-related challenges.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of collective participation in addressing waste-management issues, particularly in environmentally fragile mountain regions where unplanned waste disposal can pose significant challenges.

The initiatives seek to promote a coordinated approach involving government agencies, local bodies, communities and other stakeholders to build sustainable waste-management systems.

The programme was attended by Hungyo Worshang, Secretary, PHED, and Somorjit Salam, Secretary, MAHUD, IT and Relief & Disaster Management, along with other officials.