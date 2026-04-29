Manipur CM links Tronglaobi blast to bid to derail peace process, vows action

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 29 said the recent bomb attack in Tronglaobi could be the handiwork of elements seeking to derail the ongoing peace process and destabilise the government, and assured that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Speaking during the inauguration of various projects at Langthabal in Imphal West district of Manipur, the chief minister said the incident occurred at a time when peace was gradually returning to the state.

“The Tronglaobi attack happened when peace was limping back. I feel that it may have been carried out by those who want to disrupt the peace process and destabilise the government. We will ensure that all those involved are arrested,” he said.

The blast in Tronglaobi resulted in the death of two children, while their mother sustained injuries, triggering widespread concern.

Khemchand said the government, which was reinstated after nearly a year of President’s Rule, has been making efforts to restore normalcy and promote peaceful coexistence among all communities in the state.

He added that consultations were being held with MLAs and officials to strengthen reconciliation initiatives, including outreach efforts in hill areas aimed at rebuilding trust and ensuring stability.

Emphasising the importance of public cooperation, the chief minister said that while democratic protests are acceptable, violence undermines the broader goal of peace.

“People have the right to express their demands in a democracy, but turning protests violent is unfortunate,” he said, urging citizens to support the government’s efforts.

He also noted that without peace, development would not be possible, and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to both security and long-term stability in the state.