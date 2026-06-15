Manipur CM marks 12 years of Modi government with outreach to eminent personalities

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 15 visited the residences of several distinguished personalities to mark 12 consecutive years of service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government.

As part of the outreach programme, the Chief Minister met Y. Rajen, L. Bino Devi, and L. Bedapati Devi, accompanied by BJP Singjamei Mandal President L. Shantikumar Sharma.

During the visits, Khemchand Singh shared the key achievements of the Modi-led government over the past 12 years, highlighting initiatives related to transformative governance, inclusive development, and welfare delivery across the country.

The Chief Minister stated that Manipur remains committed to carrying forward the journey of progress and prosperity through continued development initiatives and public welfare programmes.

The outreach forms part of a nationwide campaign commemorating 12 years of the NDA government's tenure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.