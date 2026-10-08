Manipur CM meets Amit Shah, briefs him on peace efforts; Home Minister to visit state this month

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 8 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and briefed him on steps being taken by the state government to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-affected state.

During the meeting, Khemchand also sought continued support from the Centre to address issues facing Manipur and reiterated his invitation to Shah to visit the state.

Accepting the invitation, Shah said he would visit Manipur this month, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

The meeting comes two days after Khemchand had said that Shah was likely to visit Manipur in October, although the exact date had not been finalised at the time.

Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus service discussed

Khemchand informed Shah about the resumption of the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus service, saying it had provided relief to people travelling between Manipur and neighbouring states.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Home Minister of measures undertaken by the state government to restore normalcy and address issues affecting the people.

Khemchand sought continued assistance from the Centre in dealing with the challenges confronting the state.

Shah, according to the statement, gave a patient hearing to the Chief Minister and assured him of the Centre's support in efforts to bring peace and promote development in Manipur.

The Home Minister also appreciated the state government's efforts towards restoring peace and normalcy.

Shah's proposed visit assumes significance as the Manipur government continues to focus on peace-building, rehabilitation of internally displaced people and development initiatives. The Centre has also been involved in ongoing security and political efforts in the state.

